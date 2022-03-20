Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $12.72

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.38. Azul shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

