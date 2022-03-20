Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $30.20. Cohu shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 116,890.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

