iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,505 shares.The stock last traded at $51.17 and had previously closed at $51.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 484,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 299.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 76,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.