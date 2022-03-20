FY2022 EPS Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYRS. StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

SYRS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

