Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 37,677 shares.The stock last traded at $55.85 and had previously closed at $55.57.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.