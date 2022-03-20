Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 37,677 shares.The stock last traded at $55.85 and had previously closed at $55.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

