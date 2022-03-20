GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in GoHealth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

