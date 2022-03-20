Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.