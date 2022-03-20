Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Amarin stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,500,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

