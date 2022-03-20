Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Price Target Cut to CHF 480 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of Tecan Group stock opened at $403.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.55. Tecan Group has a one year low of $392.00 and a one year high of $645.00.
Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecan Group (TCHBF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.