UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Lowered to €15.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

UNCRY stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

