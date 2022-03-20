Berenberg Bank Lowers The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,190

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.96) to GBX 2,160 ($28.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

