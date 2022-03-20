Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

TSE BDGI opened at C$29.97 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$42.00.

