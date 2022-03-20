Barclays Lowers Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 200

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

