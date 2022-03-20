SVB Leerink Comments on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49).
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.