Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN opened at GBX 506.40 ($6.59) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 475.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,338.62).

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.