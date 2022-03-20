Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

BANC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,271 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,351,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

