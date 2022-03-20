JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.57) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.11) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.92) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,070 ($52.93).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,740 ($48.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £86.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,657.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,705.56. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($47.66) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,191,482.44). Insiders have purchased 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

