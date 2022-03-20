Carnival Co. & (CCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.46 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

