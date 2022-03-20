Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 271.75 ($3.53).

Get Abrdn alerts:

LON ABDN opened at GBX 209.10 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($129,642.91). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($103,511.05).

Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.