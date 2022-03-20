Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.99) per share for the year.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALGS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.