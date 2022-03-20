Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CJEWY opened at $19.59 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

