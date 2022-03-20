Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (Get Rating)
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.