Contrasting JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) & Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 6.74% 14.42% 5.55% Japan Tobacco 14.68% 11.89% 6.03%

JFE has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFE and Japan Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $30.34 billion 0.25 -$205.55 million $4.26 3.13 Japan Tobacco $20.46 billion 1.48 $3.08 billion $0.87 9.83

Japan Tobacco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE. JFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JFE and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 2 0 0 2.00 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats JFE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction. The Engineering segment offers engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, and food. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

