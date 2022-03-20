Holley (NYSE:HLLY) vs. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Financial Review

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A 4.76% 0.93% Magna International 4.18% 12.71% 5.32%

This table compares Holley and Magna International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 2.35 -$27.14 million N/A N/A Magna International $36.24 billion 0.51 $1.51 billion $5.01 12.55

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and Magna International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 Magna International 0 3 7 0 2.70

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Magna International has a consensus target price of $88.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than Holley.

Summary

Magna International beats Holley on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

