Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to announce $124.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $125.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $521.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $523.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $552.90 million, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.18 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,699,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

