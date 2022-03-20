Reviewing Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Milestone Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 3.30 $294.17 million N/A N/A Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 17.59 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -15.67

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52%

Risk and Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Milestone Scientific on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

