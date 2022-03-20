Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of SFT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

