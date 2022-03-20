Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Laurentian increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.47. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

