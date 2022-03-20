Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$3.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 130.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.23.

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$266.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

