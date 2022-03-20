Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($54.95) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.09 ($53.94).

Shares of FPE opened at €26.00 ($28.57) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.72.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

