Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €108.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.42 ($110.35).

KGX opened at €77.02 ($84.64) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of €79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.52.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

