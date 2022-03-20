Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.43 ($38.93).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €25.23 ($27.73) on Thursday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €33.97 and its 200-day moving average is €36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

