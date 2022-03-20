Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €62.00 ($68.13) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.31 and a 200-day moving average of €50.44.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

