Colliers Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,784 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,199 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

