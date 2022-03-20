Barrington Research Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

AMG stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

