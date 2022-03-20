NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vs. Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Critical Review

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17% Ascent Solar Technologies -984.77% N/A -54.31%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NVIDIA and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 4 25 1 2.90 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $341.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.91 billion 24.57 $9.75 billion $3.85 68.75 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 61.97 $1.62 million N/A N/A

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA has partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-on-5G Lab. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

