InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised InPlay Oil to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

IPO stock opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$283.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.