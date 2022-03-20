Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

CRDL has been the subject of several other reports. began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

CRDL stock opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of C$120.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.