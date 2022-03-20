Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.97. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 34,109 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

