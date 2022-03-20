Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.97. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 34,109 shares.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
