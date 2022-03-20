Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.64. Compass shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 557 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

