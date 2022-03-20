PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.80. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 48,485 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

