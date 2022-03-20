PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.80. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 48,485 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.