Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.25. Nuvalent shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 750 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
