TheStreet Downgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $107.51 and a 12-month high of $211.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -920.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

