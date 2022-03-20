RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $668.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $436,331. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 898,950 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 417,015 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.