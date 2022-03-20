Berenberg Bank Cuts Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 108

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.55).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.12 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.98%.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

