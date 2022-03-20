Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $11.69.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

