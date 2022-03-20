Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

CXDO stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXDO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

