Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.35 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.