Coterra Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.23%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,837. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

