Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Boosted by Analyst

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMST. StockNews.com downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.