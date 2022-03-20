KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.85 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.